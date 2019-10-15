Chiltern Railways warns of engineering works taking place on October 19 and 20

Chiltern Railways has advised customers travelling on the weekend of the 19th and 20th of October that there will be engineering works taking place between London Marylebone and Bicester.

As a result, the line will be closed at various points and all journeys on Chiltern Railways services will be affected.

Some late-night trains on Friday 18th will also be impacted, with the 00:20 Marylebone – Leamington Spa service terminating at Princes Risborough, and the 01:10 Marylebone to Oxford train being cancelled.

This work forms part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan and includes Network Rail track improvement to increase the reliability of the rail network and preparation for high speed rail.

A heavily amended timetable will be in operation and journey times will be considerably longer than usual, with passengers needing to travel via diverted and/or alternative routes and or/on rail replacement buses.

Customers are advised to:

Allow extra time for their journey

Check their journey before travelling

Purchase tickets in advance from our website or via the Chiltern app to save time at stations and guarantee the best value fare.