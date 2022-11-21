Chiltern Railways services in Aylesbury cancelled on Saturday due to  strike action

Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers that no services will operate on Saturday on any route due to strike action by ASLEF.

The industrial action is expected to similarly impact other neighbouring train operators as all Chiltern stations will be closed.

The disruption to services will also mean a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Friday and early morning services on Sunday due to the strike action.

Customers are also advised to triple-check their journey before they travel on the Chiltern Railways website or app.

If customers have pre-booked a ticket for November 26, it will be valid for travel on Friday, November 25, or up to and including journeys on Tuesday, November 29.