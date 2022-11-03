Chiltern Railways commuters warned to 'only travel if absolutely essential' ahead of further strike action

Commuters from Aylesbury are warned to ‘only travel if absolutely essential’ as more strike action is planned across the UK.

Saturday (5 November), is the first of three dates when National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is picketing.

Also, on Monday (7 November), and Wednesday (9 November), limited services will be operating on Chiltern rail lines.

Chiltern Railways

Network Rail services will also be affected by the demonstrations, on 7 November no trains will be operating north of Banbury.

Additionally, strike action is taking place on the London Underground network on 10 November and there will be no Chiltern Railways service between Aylesbury and Amersham on this day.

Chiltern Railways' trains will also be unable to call at South Ruislip on 10 November; some trains will call at West Ruislip instead. Chiltern Railways will not be serving Wembley Stadium station on 10 November.

There will be a later start to Chiltern Railway services on all three dates following the RMT strikes.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “We expect to have significantly less staff to service and prepare the number of trains we would normally need to operate the timetable, and we are unable to position our fleet how we normally would. Customers should check their first train if they are travelling on these days.”

As a result of the strike action, there will be some minor late-night alterations to a very small number of services on 4, 6, 8 and 10 November, Chiltern Railways adds.

Chiltern Railways strongly advises customers to consider their journey and seek alternative methods of transport on the days where strike action is taking place, but in cases where rail travel is a necessity, to check their travel plans and last train home on the Chiltern Railways website.

Advertisement

The rail service has provided the following revised timetable:

Friday 4 November

Due to strike action at West Midlands Railway, there will be no West Midlands Railway services on the Snow Hill Lines. Chiltern will be the only operator between Moor Street and Warwick. No Chiltern services will operate north of Moor Street in either direction.

Saturday 5, Monday 7, Wednesday 9 November (strike days)

Advertisement

Start of service will generally be between 08.00 and 09.00

End of service will generally be between 16.00 and 17.00

1 train per hour Marylebone - stations to Oxford Parkway (and vice-versa)

1 train per hour Marylebone - stations to Banbury (and vice versa)

Advertisement

1 train per hour Marylebone - stations to Aylesbury (via High Wycombe, and vice-versa)

1 train per hour Aylesbury Vale Parkway - stations to Amersham (and vice-versa)

Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 November

Services will start later than usual – please check the Chiltern Railways website for first services.

Advertisement

Thursday 10 November

Services will start later than usual – please check the Chiltern Railways website for first services.

Due to strike action on the London Underground, there will be no Chiltern Railways services between Aylesbury and Amersham. Service on this route will restart at approximately 8AM on Friday 11 November.

Chiltern Railways will not be serving Wembley Stadium station on Thursday 10 November.

Advertisement