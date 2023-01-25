Chiltern Railways announces increase in minimum fines for fare dodgers

Chiltern Railways has announced an increase in fines given to people caught without a ticket on its trains.

On Monday (23 January), the rail operator announced that fare dodgers face tougher penalties.

Now the Penalty Fare will increase to a minimum of £100, with it being reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days – as well as the price of the original full single fare.

Chiltern Railways

This change replaces the old Penalty Fare system of a £20 fine, or twice the full single fare to the next station.

Chiltern Railways states it reached this total after a national consultation by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Following the Government initiative the higher fines will be implemented throughout the country’s rail network.

Chiltern Railways says it has thoroughly prepared frontline colleagues at stations and on trains ahead of the changes.

Customers can always purchase tickets on the Chiltern Railways website or app ahead of travelling. For further information on Penalty Fares, customers can visit the website here.

Eleni Jordan, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said: "It’s easy to buy a ticket either from Chiltern Railways website, app, ticket machine or ticket office, so there are plenty of ways to buy a ticket. We are committed to enforcing the new Penalty Fare system against those who travel without a ticket.

"Fare evasion means there’s less money available to improve the railway for everyone. We hope that the new system coming into place on Monday will further deter those considering travelling without a valid ticket on our network.”

In recent months Chiltern Railways services’ have been majorly disrupted by strike action from national unions.

On certain dates in December and January customers were urged to make alternate plans and only travel if absolutely necessary.

As a large portion of the work force’s that run train services in Britain were picketing.