Chiltern Railways announces changes to Aylesbury commuter trains due to underground strikes

Changes have been confirmed to Aylesbury commuter trains due to planned strikes on the London Underground starting today (1 March).

No Chiltern Railways trains travelling between Aylesbury and London Marylebone will stop at Great Missenden today, the rail service announced.

Between today and Friday (4 March) London Underground workers have planned to demonstrate, causing a knock on effect which has changed Chiltern routes.

Aylesbury commuter trains are expected to go to London via Amersham only from today up to and including Friday.

A Chiltern Railways spokesman commented on the strikes, saying: "It will also prevent Chiltern Railways operating any direct services between London Marylebone and Aylesbury (via Amersham from March 1 to March 3) as the signal boxes on the Metropolitan Line will be closed."

Where possible services from South Ruislip will be moved to West Ruislip to account for the strikes as well.

There will be no service operating between London Marylebone, Harrow-on-the-Hill and Amersham all day, the company notes between 1 March and 3 March.

Photo from Chiltern Railways, routes to London Marylebone have been altered this week

It is hoped on Wednesday and Friday that services will run as normal between Aylesbury and London Marylebone from 8am onwards.

But Chiltern Railways cautioned that disruption is expected from the mid-morning on the 'normal' route.

Commuters can expect busier carriages as Chiltern Railways is advising customers travelling from Great Missenden and Wendover to travel to Aylesbury.

That advice is for travellers using the service between Tuesday and Thursday.

Between Wednesday and Friday the first train from Aylesbury Vale Parkway to London Marylebone departs at 7:25am.

Late engineering work has also been confirmed in the Aylesbury Vale area, affecting late night trains departing after 11pm between Tuesday and Thursday.

Chiltern Railways warns journeys after 11pm could take considerably longer, some customers may be required to travel on replacement buses.