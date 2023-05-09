News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
57 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Chiltern Railways announce major disruption to Aylesbury train sevices due to industrial action

There will be no trains on Friday, May 12 and a reduced service will be running between May 13 and May 21

By Hannah Richardson
Published 9th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 3 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:07 BST

There will be no Chiltern Railways trains running on Friday, May 12, due to strike action, and a reduced service will be in operation from May 13 to 21.

Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers of the significant impact industrial action by rail unions ASLEF and RMT will have on its service from Friday onwards.

On May 12, no trains will run on any Chiltern route due to strike action by ASLEF. Between May 13 and May 21, Chiltern Railways is urging customers only to travel if essential.

Chiltern Railways train at London MaryleboneChiltern Railways train at London Marylebone
Chiltern Railways train at London Marylebone
Most Popular

A significantly reduced timetable will be in place throughout most of this period due to strike action by the RMT on May 13 and industrial action (overtime ban) by ASLEF between May 15 and May 20. On these days, some parts of the Chiltern network will have no service. Where services are running, they are likely to be extremely busy.

The overtime ban means Chiltern will have fewer drivers than usual each day, and will be unable to move and position its fleet of trains how it normally would overnight. Therefore, a reduced timetable is in operation throughout the overtime ban period.

On May 13 and 4, Wembley Stadium station and the associated events will not be served. Customers seeking to travel to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final and the Women’s FA Cup Final are advised to use London Underground services to get to Wembley Stadium.

On days not directly impacted by industrial action between May 12 and May 21, train services will start later than usual.

Chiltern Railways is aware of further strike action and overtime ban between May 31 and June 4, and will update customers on its service provision and travel advice in due course.

More information, exact service levels and FAQs can be found on the Chiltern Railways website.

May 12 (ASLEF strike)

No Chiltern Railways service on any route.

May 13 (RMT strike)

No trains north of Banbury. No trains to call at Wembley Stadium.

A very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Banbury/Oxford/Aylesbury via Amersham – expect busier trains.

Rail replacement buses between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury due to engineering work.

May 14 (non-strike day)

No trains to call at Wembley Stadium.

Trains will start later than usual at about 10am.

May 15 – May 19 (ASLEF overtime ban)

Very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Birmingham/Oxford only – expect busier trains.

Rail replacement bus in operation between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham for connections to the London Underground network.

May 20 (ASLEF overtime ban)

Very limited service between London Marylebone and stations to Birmingham/Oxford only – expect busier trains.

Rail replacement bus in operation between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough, and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Amersham and Beaconsfield due to engineering work.

May 21 (non-strike day)

Rail replacement bus in operation between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough, and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Amersham and Beaconsfield due to engineering work.

Due to engineering work, there are no services between London Marylebone and Bicester North/Bicester Village until approximately 10am. Replacement buses will run from Bicester North/Village to Hillingdon Underground station, connecting with London Underground services to Baker Street.

Related topics:Chiltern RailwaysAslefAylesburyWembley StadiumAmershamLondon MaryleboneRMTLondon Underground