Chiltern Hills vintage vehicle rally in pictures

Large crowds enjoyed this year’s Chiltern Hills vintage vehicle rally at Weedon Park on Sunday May 19.

It is estimated that around 4000 people came through the gates to enjoy a great family day out and look at the vehicles on display.

The 25th Chiltern Hills Vintage Vehicle Rally, held at Weedon Park - pictured with Adrian Fell is Kevin and Lee Morand, who discovered original Hazells fire helmets in their loft

Other activities at the rally included displays of items for sale

Guests enjoying this year's Chiltern Hills rally

Vehicles lined up on display at this year's rally

Vehicles on their way in to the rally site

Among the activities at the rally was a dog show