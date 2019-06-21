Chiltern Brewery's call for new ale ideas for 40th anniversary year

The Chiltern Brewery is calling on fans of their independent ales to submit ideas for beers they could make next year.

The family-run firm, which has a brewery and shop in Terrick and runs The Kings Head in Aylesbury's Market Square, is asking members of the public to submit their ideas via an online form.

The Chiltern Brewery in Terrick

You can find out more by visiting https://chilternbrewery.co.uk/2020-beers/

A spokesman for the Brewery said: "We want you to be a key part of our planning for next year (which also happens to be our 40th anniversary!) and to let us know what beers you think we should add to our line up.

"It could be a beer we've brewed in years gone by, a revival of another classic style or something boldly new and daring."