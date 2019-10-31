Chiltern Brewery hosts its final tour of the year this weekend

The Chiltern Brewery in Terrick is hosting its final brewery tour of the year this weekend.

The popular local attraction runs tours throughout the year, but always winds down in the run up to the Christmas season.

A spokesman for the brewery said: "We can't quite believe it, but this weekend is our final brewery tour of the year!

"To celebrate, we will be pouring extra generous servings during our tasting session, plus you will be able to enjoy an extra beer that is not normally served as part of the tour.

"To complete your experience we will be serving our Lord Lieutenant’s Luxury Christmas Pudding, which is made with our award-winning Lord Lieutenant’s Cream Porter."

To book a place on the final November 2 tour click HERE