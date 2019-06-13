Childrens Centre legal challenge in High Court today

Campaigners who have taken on Buckinghamshire County Council's decision to close several Childrens Centres across Buckinghamshire will have their case heard today.

The hearing is to consider whether to grant the campaigners with permission to proceed with the claim against Buckinghamshire County Council, and whether or not permission will be granted for a preventing order to stop the council taking further steps to close the children's centres.

They are expected to get a decision early this afternoon.

Speaking previously, campaigner Alka Dass said: "It's time that these cuts, that are hitting us as parents hardest, stop.

"Until local council's are given more money and the money is ringfenced, families across the country will suffer, and at the end of the day it's our children who lose out."

Here's a link to the initial story we did last month.

