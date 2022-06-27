Children’s art goes on display in Jubilee Exhibition at Aylesbury Vale village school

After the Jubilee weekend, the festivities continued with the school holding its own Jubilee Day.

The children created artworks and each year group studied the music and culture from a different decade of The Queen’s reign.

The whole school was able to have a picnic and playtime outdoors for one of the first times since Covid, and the junior leadership team planted an oak tree for The Queen’s Green Canopy, with local councillor Frank Mahon.

The artworks were then prepared for an exhibition in the school hall, along with bunting made by the children and props from the village carnival, and parents were invited to come in and view the work.

Headteacher Christine Richards said: "What a delight to have been able to give the children at Steeple Claydon School the opportunity to make wonderful memories at an event that won't be repeated in our lifetime’"

1. Steeple Claydon School Jubilee Exhibition Pupils celebrate the Jubilee

2. Steeple Claydon School Jubilee Exhibition The junior leadership team with Cllr Frank Mahon, ready to plant a tree for The Queen's Green Canopy

3. Steeple Claydon School Jubilee Exhibition Artworks on display

4. Steeple Claydon School Jubilee Exhibition Admiring the children's artworks