Children's Centre campaigners wait on decision

Campaigners from Save Bucks Children's Centres have been at court for the past two days to support the legal challenge of a brave mother on behalf of their son against Buckinghamshire County Council over their closure of 19 children's centres.

On Thursday, June 13 , the judge, Mr Justice Supperstone granted a full judicial review to take place as a matter of urgency.

After legal arguments were heard by both the children's centre campaigners and Buckinghamshire County Council, the judge has now taken a few days to make a decision.

Anonymous mother from High Wycombe says, "The children’s centres have been a lifeline for me - like an extension to my family.

"They have helped me through tough times, it’s thanks to them that I am the parent and person I am today.

"I would be lost without them. I just hope that the judge rules in our favour as we need these children’s centres to stay open.

"I am not sure what I would do if they were not here- we will just wait and see what happens now. Thank you to the legal team involved , they have been fantastic."

Alka Dass. Lead Campaigner from Save Bucks Children’s Centres said, ‘We are hoping for a positive outcome- it’s been a long 2 year battle, we have come very far and now we wait.

"We have had many families who have come forwards and informed us of how the children’s centres have helped them as parents and their families and how they are worried about their centres closing.

"We have lost staff along the way due to uncertainties of their jobs.

"The children’s centres are a vital support for many, they bring people together, they support families and help them in the long term.

"Closing them would be the wrong decision to take .

"Fingers crossed and watch this space - we hope to hear the decision very quickly."