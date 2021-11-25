Children encouraged to sign up for Aylesbury junior parkrun
Young people aged four to 14 are welcome to register for the free weekly 2km run
A junior parkrun in Aylesbury is looking to encourage more young people to take part.
Aylesbury junior parkrun is a free, timed 2km run for children that takes place at 9am every Sunday on grass playing fields at Meadowcroft Open Space, HP19 9HH.
The 2km junior parkrun is open to all youngsters aged four to 14.
Junior parkrunners need to be registered before their first visit - see www.parkrun.org.uk/aylesbury-juniors/
The event is completely free, but remember to bring the junior parkrunners barcode.
Participants should arrive 10 to 15 minutes early for the pre-run briefing and warm-up routine.
Over the weeks, junior parkrunners can achieve various milestones.
Finishing 11 junior 2km parkruns is the equivalent to completing a half marathon and is rewarded with a wristband.
Finishing 21 junior parkruns is equal to completing a marathon and is rewarded with a wristband.
Finishing 50 junior parkruns is rewarded with an Ultra wristband, and finishing 100 junior parkruns is rewarded with a certificate.
Aylesbury junior parkrun is organised and run by volunteers every week, and would love to welcome more volunteers to help out.
After 25 volunteer days, parkrun volunteers can purchase a milestone T-shirt.
Contact Aylesbury junior parkrun at [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/aylesburyjuniorparkrun