Children celebrate May Day with traditional dancing in Aylesbury Vale town

More than 100 pupils gathered on the green outside Buckingham Parish Church to join in the dancing on Tuesday, May 3.

Greeted by the town crier and Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley, Year 2 students performed a traditional country dance, I want to be near you.

Traditional maypole dances The Barber’s Pole, Gypsy Tent and Chrysanthemum were performed by students from Year 4.

Children from Bourton Meadow Academy dancing in Buckingham

Teacher Debbie Dearlove said: "All credit must go to the children for learning the dances and performing them in front of the public,” she said.

"This is a tradition that we must not lose”.

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “It was a privilege to be there with the Buckingham town mayor, councillors and members of the public against the backdrop of St Peter & St Paul Church to watch the children taking part in this tradition.”

Maypole dancing in Buckingham