Cheer on Retina UK runners at the TCS London Marathon 2024

Buckingham-based national charity, Retina UK, will be cheering on their 22 runners this Sunday, as they take to the streets for the TCS London Marathon 2024. Retina UK have been based in Buckingham throughout their almost-50 year history. This year’s team, the charity’s biggest in five years, have collectively raised over £54,000, which makes it the most successful event in eight years.
By Jane RussellContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
Retina UK Events and Community Fundraising Manager, James Clarke, said: “The TCS London Marathon is one of the Retina UK highlights of the year and we are so grateful to our incredible runners for all of their training and dedication leading up to this weekend. Their record-breaking fundraising will be used to support people affected by inherited sight loss to lead better lives today, and fund medical research to accelerate the search for treatments for the future. We are very grateful to all of #TeamRetinaUK for taking part and to their friends and family for donating.”

The runners are made up of those living with inherited sight loss or friends and family of those who are. Leah Parcell, one of the runners has her own personal reasons for taking on the iconic race: “The cause that Retina UK supports, for those suffering with inherited sight loss, resonates deeply with myself and my family. We have experienced the ups and downs of living with this condition and I want to do my part to help other families in the same situation.”

If you’re feeling inspired to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon or take on another fundraising challenge for Retina UK, please get in touch with James Clarke on 07736 925174 or [email protected].

Previous runner, Matt DwyerPrevious runner, Matt Dwyer
Retina UK is a national charity (registered number 1153851) working for people with inherited sight loss. We fund medical research to understand these complex conditions and speed up the search for treatments and we provide information and support services to help more people lead fulfilling lives. Since being founded, Retina UK has funded more than £16 million of research into inherited sight loss conditions.

