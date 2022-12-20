Cheddington Combined School told it must improve after new Ofsted report

An Aylesbury Vale school was told it needs to improve following its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors concluded that Cheddington Combined School must improve following an assessment undertaken on 1 and 2 November.

Released on Wednesday (14 December) the report marked down the school for its quality of education, plus leadership, and management.

Cheddington Combined School

Cheddington Combined School was rated as 'good' in the other three main categories.

The institution received strong marks for its personal development, early years provision, and the behaviour and attitudes on display at the school.

When last inspected in full the school received a good mark overall in 2010, so this month's report marks a regression.

Inspectors said: “Pupils are proud to belong to the school. They enjoy learning and enthuse about the wide range of trips and extra activities on offer. Pupils appreciate ‘having a voice’ on the school council. They value the opportunity to be involved in decisions about charitable events and improvements to playground resources. Bullying is rare and is never tolerated. Pupils feel safe and are confident that adults will listen to and resolve any issues. They know that they can also ‘post’ things to the ‘worry monster’ to let their teacher know if there is something bothering them.

“Older pupils like helping to care for younger pupils during break times by being one of the ‘playground buddies’.

“Leaders aspire for all pupils to thrive. However, there are weaknesses in some aspects of the school’s work, including the curriculum and support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). This means that not all pupils are achieving the best possible outcomes.”

While the report was positive regarding the atmosphere at the school it states: “There remain weaknesses and inconsistencies in the wider English curriculum for pupils in key stages 1 and 2. Leaders have not ensured that enough focus is given to developing pupils’ grammar, punctuation, spelling and handwriting. As a result, these aspects of pupils’ writing are not developing well enough. This is particularly so for pupils with low prior attainment.

“The support for pupils in key stages 1 and 2 who find learning a challenge, including pupils with SEND, is not consistently strong enough.

“In some foundation subjects, leaders have not yet identified the precise knowledge they would like pupils to learn. This risks pupils not building their knowledge securely.

“Across the school, leaders have put in place regular assessments to check on pupils’ progress. However, not all staff identify and address errors and misconceptions in pupils’ understanding and knowledge. This means that sometimes errors go unchecked and become embedded.”

The school was credited for the way it interacts with its parents. The report adds: “Governors fulfil their statutory duties well. They have an accurate view of the school and support and hold leaders to account. Most staff enjoy working at the school and value the opportunities they have for professional development. Many parents are very positive about the school. However, a significant minority of parents expressed concern about leaders’ engagement and communication with them.”