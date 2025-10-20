Charity with branch in Aylesbury found to have committed serious financial mismanagement
The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International is a charity which works to promote Christianity.
It has more than 50 branches across the country, and acts as the UK arm for the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, which was founded in Nigeria in 1989.
Following an investigation by the Charity Commission, which began in 2018, the regulator concluded that the charity’s trustees could not prove they had adequate oversight or control of more than 100 bank accounts operated by individual branches of the charity.
But it added that it is now satisfied the charity has complied with an action plan to resolve the issues. Head of investigations Amy Spiller said: "The rapid growth of a charity comes with correspondingly larger potential risks, as our inquiry clearly shows.
"In this case, the trustees’ fundamental failure to maintain financial controls meant donor funds were at serious risk across their entire network.
"Following the intervention of the Commission and the interim manager, the trustees were better able to implement essential reforms, meaning the charity can now operate effectively and focus on delivering its charitable objects."
According to the charity’s website, it has a branch in Aylesbury, with its address listed as the Aylesbury Short Break Day Service, based on Thame Road.
An interim manager was appointed at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International in 2019 by the Charity Commission to implement what it described as ‘essential financial controls.’
The Commission said that the charity’s financial problems stemmed from it growing to almost 90 branches across the UK, without implementing the necessary governance improvements.
They found that branches operated independently, opening bank accounts without central oversight, failed to report income in a timely manner, and made significant financial decisions without the appropriate trustee knowledge or authorisation.
This led to financial losses for the charity, and in some cases branches occupied property without obtaining the necessary planning permissions.
The interim manager, appointed by the Charity Commission, was discharged a year ago, with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International given an action plan - which it has now completed - regarding governance and policy changes.
National World has contacted the charity for a comment.