Charity which supports Aylesbury causes donates £30k worth of leisure vouchers to children with additional needs

A charity which works with Aylesbury businesses announced it donated £30,000 worth of vouchers to families looking after children with additional needs.

In September, Absolutely Together, relaunched a campaign helping organise leisure events for families.

Between then and the end of the year £30,000 worth of vouchers were donated to families and schools ensuring children could enjoy special days out.

Aaron, who is visually impaired and who was able to enjoy free karting courtesy of Absolutely Together

The charity is pledging to raise £100,000 for similar occasions in 2022.

Among the free events families enjoyed, were karting and 10-pin bowling sessions at Rogue Leisure in Aylesbury.

Absolutely Together is a not-for-profit venture that comes under the Absolutely Leisure Group umbrella.

Activity organisations: Absolutely Fitness and Absolutely Karting, which are also in the same business group, were used as venues for free family days out.

A pupil from a SEND school who took part in a bowling event courtesy of Absolutely Together

Vouchers were sent to schools that cater for special educational needs, meaning trips to theatres and other local events could be organised free of charge.

The charity sent 100 tickets to families over the festive period, so they could take in a local pantomime performance.

Group manager for Absolutely Leisure, David Brind said: “Financial and physical restrictions can mean youngsters with additional needs and their families can often feel left out and isolated.

"This can lead to mental ill health and an inability for young people to be active. Our aim is to change this and provide free experiences that can be cherished.

“The pandemic did have an impact on the number of families we were able to work with in 2021, as we had to halt our support.

"However, this year we are committed to helping even more young people and their families take part in activities that they may otherwise be unable to enjoy by providing more than £100,000 worth of free leisure vouchers.”