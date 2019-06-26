Charity wants to put 1,000 smiles on families with children with 'additional needs'

Local Charity, Asbolutely Together are giving away 1,000 free leisure activities to families in Aylesbury, including: Theatre & cinema tickets, go-karting experiences, bowling games and much more.

David Brind said: "I work for a charity called Absolutely Leisure and our vision is to ”Put Smiles on Faces” and we manage the Rogue leisure bowling and karting facility in Aylesbury.

"Through our charitable work we run a programme called Absolutely together, this programme provides free leisure activities for families who have children with additional needs.

"Over the last few months we have been running our 1,000 smiles for Buckinghamshire programme, through which we are donating 1,00 free leisure activity vouchers to families with additional needs.

"We recognise that these families have an incredibly challenging time and often struggle to enjoy leisure time together as a family, our scheme looks to alleviate some of the strains that these families undergo."

Vouchers are available for facilities at Rogue Leisure (Bowling and Karting), Formula Fast (karting) and at partner leisure venues across bucks including- Gulliver’s World, the Waterside Theatre, Odean Cinema, Aqua vale swimming pool and the Bucks Goat Centre.

You can donate £2 to this great initiative by sending SMILES to 70085. If you would like to donate a larger amount, please visit:

You can check out their facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/AbsolutelyTogether/

David continued: "We have already given out over 300 free vouchers and we need to raise awareness of the programme so we can reach more people, we also need to raise more money so we can extend the offer beyond the initial 1,000.

"To register your interest in accessing these free activities please contact us at smiles@absolutely-group.co.uk and tell us how we can help put a smile on your face!"