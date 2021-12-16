Charity pleads for more support as new research shows 22% more young homeless in Aylesbury Vale than national average

New research compiled by a charity has uncovered that Aylesbury Vale has 22% more young homeless people than the national average.

Aylesbury-based charity, Youth Concern, has released a report advising on how to improve the situation in the wake of these statistics.

Youth Concern runs an emergency accommodation service for 16-25 year olds who are facing a night in an unsafe place, called 'nightstops'.

Each young person is assessed to ensure the hosts safety, who then provide their guest with a warm meal, bed and shower.

Youth Concern then looks to organise long-term accommodation for the guests, to help them get their lives back on track.

The report focuses on four areas: strengthening partnerships, recruiting more volunteers, increasing the time guests can stay with one host and exploring more longer term lodgings.

This report has been put together by Youth Concern decision makers, as well as former MP Sir David Lidington, Councillor Steven Lambert and former 'nightstop' user, Maja.

Other findings from Youth Concern's research showed that in: 2019, 330 young people aged 16-24 identified themselves as homeless or at risk of homelessness in Aylesbury Vale. Which represented a 66% increase from the year before.

A spokesperson for Youth Concern said: "Many issues cause under 25s to identify themselves as homeless. Sexual and domestic abuse, racially motivated violence or harassment, substance misuse issues and, by far the most common, mental health problems

"‘Sofa surfing’ at friends or with family members is the most common form of youth homelessness. 100% of questionnaire respondents had ‘sofa surfed’ at friends’ or with

family members: 30% had slept rough, 20% had slept in strangers’ homes, and 10% in a car, in a bus station and in a drug dealer’s house."

In full the four recommendations which could improve Youth Concern are:

1) Strengthen partnerships with existing and potential local referral organisations including Buckinghamshire Council, Jobcentre Plus, other voluntary services, schools and colleges.

2) Recruit more Nightstop hosts in Aylesbury Vale, especially hosts of colour.

3) Increase the amount of time Nightstop Aylesbury guests can stay with their hosts from three nights to a maximum of four weeks.

4) Explore supported lodgings for young people needing more than four weeks’ accommodation.

Hannah Asquith, CEO of Youth Concern said: “When we think about homelessness, we usually picture someone sleeping rough, in an underpass or by a train station.

"But this is only the tip of the iceberg. We don’t know the true extent of hidden homelessness, people living in temporary and precarious accommodation.

"And we don’t often think about teenagers and young adults without a safe bed. This report reveals the shocking extent of the youth homelessness crisis here in Aylesbury Vale. We want to raise awareness of Youth Concern’s emergency accommodation service, Nightstop Aylesbury, revamped and reopening in the wake of the pandemic.

"We want to work with other organisations across the Vale to help young people into safe accommodation. We want to be there for vulnerable young people when they need us most.”

One previous guest explained how valuable the experience of using a 'nightstop' in Aylesbury was, saying: “I spent my first homeless night in a car. It was so cold – it was just before Christmas.

"I spent another night behind an abandoned building. And I slept on friends’ sofas...until they got tired of me being there. Nightstop Aylesbury was amazing.

"I stayed with a really nice lady. She asked me if I had any pyjamas. I said I only had the clothes I was wearing. She gave me so much ... When I got a job interview I had clothes that looked professional.

"I knew I was homeless but I didn’t want to look homeless. Now I have a job, and somewhere good to live. My mental health is better and I’m managing it. I owe so much to Youth Concern.”

A former host who has two young children said her family always felt "supported and safe" when involved in the Youth Concern scheme.

Councillor Nick Naylor said: “The report highlights the real challenges for young homeless people in the Aylesbury Vale area. Youth Concern is a long established and valued partner in

Buckinghamshire and we will be focusing on the report and looking at ways to work with Youth Concern to address the findings of the work they have done."

