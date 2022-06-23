Charity looking for 100 children to star in Nativity! The Musical in Aylesbury

The money raised from the show will go to the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity to fund specialist hospice care for hundreds of patients and families across Bucks.

Adapted for the stage by original creator, Debbie Isitt, Nativity! The Musical features a host of memorable singalong hits including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, and She’s the Brightest Star.

The fun-filled classic will give over 100 local children the chance to spend a week rehearsing with experienced theatre professionals, culminating with a performance on the theatre’s main stage.

Register your child to audition for Nativity! The Musical

Parents can register their children to take part in open auditions, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, in the Norman Bragg Studio at the Waterside Theatre.

Amy Dunstall, community fundraiser for the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “We are overwhelmed by the interest and support we have had for this project from Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Buckinghamshire College Group, Buckinghamshire Music Trust and William Harding’s Charity, who are all bringing a wealth of experience and resource to the production.

"But we can’t put on the show without children. There are roles for children from six to 26 – all we ask for is enthusiasm, commitment, and a love of theatre. So please do take this opportunity to be part of a fantastic show.”

A spokesperson for William Harding’s Charity said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this wonderful local charity event to help produce a full-scale musical theatre performance at The ATG Waterside Theatre for local children and adults.

"The work of Florence Nightingale Hospice brings comfort to local people with life-limiting illnesses and to their families and friends.

"We hope that as many people as possible will audition, perform and get involved with this amazing community project.

"It’s going to be very exciting and just what we need - we are looking forward to the performance on October 30 already.”

Register to audition here or call 01296 429975 by Thursday, July 14.