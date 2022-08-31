Change of venue in the offing for Buckingham’s cinema

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Film Place hopes to move its screenings to the ground-floor lecture theatre in the University of Buckingham’s Vinson Building, on Hunter Street.

Buckingham Town Council’s planning committee has supported an application from the university to allow The Film Place to use the 156-seat lecture theatre on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Film Place is an independent community cinema run by volunteers. Since 2005, The Film Place has been using a lecture theatre in the Chandos Road Building, but the proposed new venue will have better access for the less able.

Parking at the rear of the Vinson Building will be redesigned to create extra spaces, if the plan goes ahead

The move would also open up more of the Vinson Building for public use, as outlined in its original planning application in 2016.

Eight new parking places are to be provided at the southern end of the building, close to two existing Blue Badge bays, and the remaining audience members can park in the island car park.

Town councillor Mark Cole JP, who chairs Buckingham Town Council’s Planning Committee, said: “This further strengthens the ongoing relationship between Town and Gown, and we are grateful to the vice-chancellor to agreeing to accommodate the cinema in this wonderful building, which already welcomes the public to its other facilities.”

The move will depend on the application being approved by Bucks Council. Until then, films will continue to be screened in the Chandos Road Building lecture theatre.