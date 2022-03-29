Chance to see inside Buckingham's newest care home at open weekend

There's a chance to see inside Buckingham's newest care home at an open event this weekend.

Clarenden House is now open for admissions and the official opening will take place from 10am on Saturday, April 2.

Expecting the open day to be popular, owners Crown Care Group have extended it to include the full weekend, with visitors welcome to pop in any time between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of Clarendon House

Clarendon House, which opens to its first residents on Wednesday, April 6, is in Cornwall's Meadow in Buckingham town centre.

It has 65 hotel-designed and furnished Classic or Premium bedroom suites across three floors, with floor-to-ceiling windows, wall-to-wall curtains and tinted window glass for privacy, and wi-fi access throughout.

Some suites enjoy their own private patios and two of the Superior Suites have lounges with views over Buckingham.

Crown Care Group says Clarendon House offers 'fine dining cuisine' with menus created on site by experienced chefs to provide nutritious meals for all tastes, appetites and special dietary requirements.

Interior of Clarendon House

There is also a Roof Top Garden Café and Bar with views over Buckingham and the River Great Ouse, and a private family dining room seating up to 12, which can be pre-booked for family events.

On the ground floor, the spacious Thompson’s Bar and Brasserie, with patio access into the grounds, provides coffees, teas and freshly made cakes and pastries.

Other facilities include the Chandos Cinema, Waterlily Hair Salon and Snowdrop Treatment Room, where residents can relax and be pampered.

Group managing director Denise Stephenson said: “We are confident we have met all our aspirations in developing Clarendon House, which are to create and deliver the best possible high-quality environment and care facility the region has to offer, setting and ensuring the highest possible standards of loving care and attention for all who may choose come to live here - or to stay with us, even if just for a short time - so that they too can enjoy the care, attention and lifestyle that all expect and deserve.

Thompson’s Bar and Brasserie

"Crown Care Group are family-operated providers of bespoke care home services and we have a strong reputation for being an integral part of local communities, wherever we operate our unique brand of 'people first' care standards.

"And that’s exactly the same ethos we are bringing to Clarendon House and Buckingham.

"We will create community links to enhance the wellbeing and lifestyle of all the people who choose Clarendon House as their home.

"We are passionate about providing bespoke tailored individual healthcare within our services, creating thriving, vibrant, happy, warm, inviting, all-encompassing and uplifting environments for discerning people to live in.

"This is so that all can enjoy a standard of care and accommodation that is beautiful, comfortable, loving, caring and nurturing, and in which we actively encourage people’s independence and individuality in all aspects of their full, daily lives.

"Our care home management and staff team at Clarendon House have been carefully selected for their previous experience, dedication, caring natures and reliable approach to all, ensuring the highest quality of care is safely delivered, and we all are really looking forward to welcoming the local community through our doors.”