Chance to remember lost loved ones at special church service in Buckingham

A service to remember those we have loved and lost is being held at Buckingham Parish Church.

Losing a loved member of the family or a close friend is always sad, and St Peter and St Paul’s Church holds an annual service for all those who have lost loved ones during the past few years.

This year’s In Loving Memory service will be held on Saturday, October 29, at 3pm, led by Rev Maurice Stanton-Saringer with licensed lay minister Paul Mileham.

The service is a chance to remember loved-ones we have lost

The event offers a quiet space for people to reflect on their loved-one’s life, sing some well-known hymns and join with others who share in the grief of loss.

There will be a short talk and a time of prayer, one or two familiar poems will be read and the names of those who have recently died will be read out, .

All those who attend the service are invited to add names to a list at the back of church, for them to be read out.

There will be an opportunity to light a candle in their memory, and candles will be lit for those who may have no-one present to remember them.

Refreshments will be served after the service, and people are welcome to stay and sit quietly with their memories, or to chat with church members afterwards if they wish.