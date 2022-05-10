Chance for homeowners in Aylesbury Vale to sign up for affordable solar scheme

Bucks Council has joined the Solar Together initiative, as part of its commitment to tackling climate change and supporting people to reduce their carbon footprint, .

The Solar Together scheme, run by iChoosr, operates in a similar way to collective energy switching schemes.

It enables groups of residents to come together to invest in renewable energy sources such as solar panels and battery storage, through a group buying scheme.

The scheme enables householders to get favourable prices on solar energy installation

Bucks Council says this allows householders to benefit from more competitive rates and ensure high-quality installation from pre-approved installers.

The scheme has been running for four years across the UK and more than 7,000 installations have been carried out. And it’s now open to Bucks residents.

As well as buying solar panels with optional battery storage and EV charge points, residents who already have solar panels can retrofit battery storage, allowing them to get more from the renewable energy they generate.

Interested householders can register free of charge to become part of the local group with no obligation.

Solar panels being installed on a house roof

Pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers will take part in an auction on June 14.

Suppliers can offer competitive pricing depending on the volume of potential customers in the local area.

After the auction, registered households will be emailed a personal recommendation specific to the details they submitted in their application.

If they choose to accept the recommendation, a technical survey will be arranged, and a date set for the installation of their new system.

Peter Strachan, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “We are delighted that Bucks residents can now benefit from this national scheme that makes switching to renewable energy sources so much more affordable.

"We know that many people are keen to explore the option, but they can be put off by the initial costs of purchase and installation.

"The beauty of this scheme is that the more people who register an interest, the cheaper the costs, so we can help each other to reap the collective benefits.

"I would urge anyone who has considered the option previously to find out more and to register your interest today.”