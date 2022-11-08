Census: The number of people born outside the UK in each Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood
Over 10 million people living in England and Wales were born overseas
Data from the latest census shows that over 90,000 people living in Bucks were born outside the UK.
Due to the formation of Bucks Council, specific data isn’t available showing how the makeup of the county has changed over the past 10 years.
But the same data produced by the Office for National Statistics shows a 2.5 million rise in the number of foreign-born people living in England and Wales.
In total, 92,048 of them are living in Bucks.
People born outside the UK accounted for one in six (17%) of the 59.6 million residents of England and Wales in the 2021 census.
The number of people who listed Romania as their country of birth grew six-fold since the previous census, from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021. India remained the most common country of birth outside the UK in 2021, with more than 900,000 residents.
The United States and Jamaica have both fallen out of the top 10 non-UK countries of birth.
Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: “The census paints a picture of how the make-up of the population has changed in the past decade. That decade, of course, saw us leave the EU as well as live with the pandemic.
“While these events may have had an impact on people’s decisions or ability to migrate or travel at a given time, the census tells us about the change over the whole decade – who was living here in March 2021, compared with March 2011. We can see Romanians have been a big driver in this change, while there have also been increases due to migration from India, Pakistan and Poland, as well as southern European countries such as Italy.
"We can also see that migration in the year prior to census was lower in 2021 than it was in 2011. This is likely, in large part, due to the various travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Here is a breakdown of the number of people born outside the UK in each Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood:
Aylesbury Central
2,497 residents arrived in the UK – 32.7% of the population
Gatehouse
2,184 residents arrived in the UK – 26.9% of the population
California and Southcourt
1,950 residents arrived in the UK – 26.3% of the population
Berryfields and Haydon Hill
3,425 residents arrived in the UK – 24.3% of the population
Watermead and Elmhurst
1,365 residents arrived in the UK – 22% of the population
Walton Court and Hawkslade
1,267 residents arrived in the UK – 21.2% of the population
Mandeville and Elm Farm
1,863 residents arrived in the UK – 20.3% of the population
Fairford Leys
1,857 residents arrived in the UK – 19.8% of the population
Victoria Park
1,050 residents arrived in the UK – 17% of the population
Buckingham North
938 residents arrived in the UK – 13.9% of the population
Buckingham South, Maids Moreton and Akeley
1,454 residents arrived in the UK – 13.8% of the population
Bedgrove and Walton
1,179 residents arrived in the UK – 13.4% of the population
Waddesdon and Whitchurch
1,177 residents arrived in the UK – 12% of the population
Wing, Wingrave and Bierton
1,100 residents arrived in the UK – 11% of the population
Wendover
1,005 residents arrived in the UK – 10.4% of the population
Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton
1,225 residents arrived in the UK – 9.8% of the population
Haddenham, Dinton and Stone
848 residents arrived in the UK – 9% of the population
Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill
647 residents arrived in the UK – 8.7% of the population
Worminghall, Long Crendon and Cuddington
431 residents arrived in the UK – 7.8% of the population
Winslow and Padbury
509 residents arrived in the UK – 7.7% of the population
Newton Longville and Great Horwood
442 residents arrived in the UK – 7.6% of the population
Oakley, Brill and Edgcott
446 residents arrived in the UK – 7.6% of the population
Cheddington, Pitstone and Edlesborough
766 residents arrived in the UK – 7.1% of the population
Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon and Tingewick
710 residents arrived in the UK – 6.9% of the population