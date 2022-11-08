Census: The number of people born outside the UK in each Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood

Data from the latest census shows that over 90,000 people living in Bucks were born outside the UK.

Due to the formation of Bucks Council, specific data isn’t available showing how the makeup of the county has changed over the past 10 years.

But the same data produced by the Office for National Statistics shows a 2.5 million rise in the number of foreign-born people living in England and Wales.

New data has been released from the 2021 Census, photo from PA Images

In total, 92,048 of them are living in Bucks.

People born outside the UK accounted for one in six (17%) of the 59.6 million residents of England and Wales in the 2021 census.

The number of people who listed Romania as their country of birth grew six-fold since the previous census, from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021. India remained the most common country of birth outside the UK in 2021, with more than 900,000 residents.

The United States and Jamaica have both fallen out of the top 10 non-UK countries of birth.

Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: “The census paints a picture of how the make-up of the population has changed in the past decade. That decade, of course, saw us leave the EU as well as live with the pandemic.

“While these events may have had an impact on people’s decisions or ability to migrate or travel at a given time, the census tells us about the change over the whole decade – who was living here in March 2021, compared with March 2011. We can see Romanians have been a big driver in this change, while there have also been increases due to migration from India, Pakistan and Poland, as well as southern European countries such as Italy.

"We can also see that migration in the year prior to census was lower in 2021 than it was in 2011. This is likely, in large part, due to the various travel restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Here is a breakdown of the number of people born outside the UK in each Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood:

Aylesbury Central

2,497 residents arrived in the UK – 32.7% of the population

Gatehouse

2,184 residents arrived in the UK – 26.9% of the population

California and Southcourt

1,950 residents arrived in the UK – 26.3% of the population

Berryfields and Haydon Hill

3,425 residents arrived in the UK – 24.3% of the population

Watermead and Elmhurst

1,365 residents arrived in the UK – 22% of the population

Walton Court and Hawkslade

1,267 residents arrived in the UK – 21.2% of the population

Mandeville and Elm Farm

1,863 residents arrived in the UK – 20.3% of the population

Fairford Leys

1,857 residents arrived in the UK – 19.8% of the population

Victoria Park

1,050 residents arrived in the UK – 17% of the population

Buckingham North

938 residents arrived in the UK – 13.9% of the population

Buckingham South, Maids Moreton and Akeley

1,454 residents arrived in the UK – 13.8% of the population

Bedgrove and Walton

1,179 residents arrived in the UK – 13.4% of the population

Waddesdon and Whitchurch

1,177 residents arrived in the UK – 12% of the population

Wing, Wingrave and Bierton

1,100 residents arrived in the UK – 11% of the population

Wendover

1,005 residents arrived in the UK – 10.4% of the population

Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton

1,225 residents arrived in the UK – 9.8% of the population

Haddenham, Dinton and Stone

848 residents arrived in the UK – 9% of the population

Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill

647 residents arrived in the UK – 8.7% of the population

Worminghall, Long Crendon and Cuddington

431 residents arrived in the UK – 7.8% of the population

Winslow and Padbury

509 residents arrived in the UK – 7.7% of the population

Newton Longville and Great Horwood

442 residents arrived in the UK – 7.6% of the population

Oakley, Brill and Edgcott

446 residents arrived in the UK – 7.6% of the population

Cheddington, Pitstone and Edlesborough

766 residents arrived in the UK – 7.1% of the population

Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon and Tingewick

