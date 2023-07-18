Celebrations as parks in Aylesbury and Buckingham win coveted Green Flag Awards

Two parks in Aylesbury and one in Buckingham have received prestigious Green Flag Awards, reflecting their status as some of the best parks in the country.

Bucks Council is celebrating after six of its parks won awards under the Green Flag Award scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award-winning parks are Vale Park and Bedgrove Park in Aylesbury, Heartlands in Buckingham, The Rye and Hughenden Park in High Wycombe, and Higginson Park in Marlow.

Cllr Clive Harriss with Bucks Council officers at Heartlands Park in Buckingham

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark for the management of green spaces across the UK and worldwide.

Strict judging criteria is used to assess if a park or green space is worthy of being awarded a Green Flag. Factors considered by the judging panel include:

A welcoming place

Healthy, safe and secure

Well maintained and clean

Environmental management

Biodiversity, landscape and heritage

Community involvement

Marketing and communication

Overall management.

Clive Harriss, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Bucks Council , said: “It’s fantastic news that six of our parks have won Green Flag Awards – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces. I’m particularly delighted that we were successful in regaining the award for The Rye in High Wycombe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The six awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for the green spaces so that everyone can enjoy them all year round.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Buckinghamshire Council in achieving their Green Flag Awards.

“Green spaces are vital for bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure the parks maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”