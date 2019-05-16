Celebrating Winslow's market as part of campaign

Winslow market is being celebrated as part of the nationwide Love Your Local Market campaign.

The market will be showcasing itself with a special event on Wednesday May 29 between 11am and 3pm.

Winslow market

There will be a face-painter in the square with children encouraged to come and get themselves painted free of charge.

Winslow market takes place every Wednesday, and offers the community a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, fish, eggs, bread, cakes, plants and more.

Market manager Paul Kirkham said: “Winslow is a historic market town with a general market once a week located in the Market Square.

"The Love Your Local Market event this year showcases the market, and visitors can take the opportunity to talk to the local traders and producers and discover new delights.

“Visitors can also shop with confidence, because we’re signed up to the national real deal scheme in association with Trading Standards.

“We would encourage everyone to discover the charms of Winslow Market this May!”

For more information about Winslow Market follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Winslowwednesdaymarkettraders

The national Love Your Local Market campaign runs from May 17 to 31 and is being run by the National Association of Markets.