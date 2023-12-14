Celebrating the incredible volunteers at the Chilterns Neuro Centre

Last Thursday was a time of celebration at the Chilterns Neuro Centre as the Wendover-based charity celebrated the incredible role that its dedicated team of volunteers play in the running of the Centre.

Between the 86 local residents who give up their time freely, they contribute over 10,000 hours to the charity every year, saving it over £110,000.

Many of the volunteers at the Centre were joined by staff and service users for what was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those whose contributions truly make a difference to the lives of so many people.

The Centre, which provides a wide range of treatments and therapies to people with MS, Parkinson’s and stroke survivors, relies heavily on the dedication and hard work of its volunteers.

From working behind reception to serving in the cafe, from running the oxygen therapy service to supporting the fundraising and communications team, volunteers are crucial to the running of the Centre. There are currently 86 people who all give up their time on a regular basis to support other people.

"Our volunteers embody the spirit of community and compassion that defines the Chilterns Neuro Centre,” said Cathy Garner, Volunteer Coordinator at the Centre. “Their dedication goes beyond expectation and they inspire us all with their selflessness and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes."

As well as awards for new volunteers, those with multiple responsibilities, volunteer teams and those volunteering behind the scenes, outstanding achievements awards were also presented to Janet Conradi who provides the massage service to members at the Centre, and Liz Weller who supports the fundraising team. Both award winners continually go above and beyond to support the Centre.