Celebrating four decades of friendship as Winslow welcomes French visitors

Winslow’s Anglo French Twinning Association (WAFTA) welcomed visitors from their twin town of Cours for a four-day stay hosted by members and their families.

Marking 43 years of twinning between the two towns, the 55-strong contingent was led by the Mayor of Cours, Patrice Verchere, and the president of Cours’ twinning association, Ginette Manary, and included a number of new faces experiencing twinning for the first time.

As part of a very active programme, visiting councillors were received in Winslow’s council chamber by town mayor Colin Bishopp, before the two mayors and the heads of the two twinning associations laid wreaths at the war memorial.

The presentation of the 40th anniversary tree in Tompkins Arboretum

Hosts and guests gathered in Tompkins Arboretum for the ceremonial presentation of a gingko biloba tree, given by Cours to mark the 40th anniversary of twinning between the two towns, celebrations for which had been delayed by Covid.

After the ceremony, Winslow Bowls Club hosted a session to establish the difference between bowls and boules, with some surprising performances from the guests, who then demonstrated their skills at pétanque on Winslow’s terrain.

During the morning, Winslow Concert Band entertained visitors and residents at a coffee and cake concert in the St Laurence Room, and a visit to Stratford-upon-Avon filled what little time remained.

The highlight of the visit was, as always, the celebration dinner, where guests and hosts enjoyed a traditional three-course English meal with music from the Winslow Concert Band and an entertainer.