Celebrate World Book Day at Winslow's Alice-themed charity shop

Children who pop into Winslow's Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shop on Thursday in their World Book Day costumes can claim a free book and enter an Alice Wordsearch for a chance to win a bundle of books.

The charity's Winslow store has decorated its windows with an Alice in Wonderland theme to mark the 25th anniversary of World Book Day on Thursday, March 3.

Assistant shop manager Rachel said: “Alice in Wonderland is my favourite book, so it was great fun for me to be able to dress our shop window to celebrate the 25th World Book Day.”

Assistant manager Rachell Trendell outside Winslow's Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shop

All the items in their window will be released for sale on World Book Day itself.

Meet the Queen of Hearts and a flamingo