Celebrate Buckingham and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee too

The event takes place from 11am to 3pm in the Paddock in Bourton Park, showcasing local voluntary, community and not-for-profit organisations.

There will also be entertainment from local bands and musicians plus a bouncy castle and face painter.

Each stall will also have an activity to try - with the return of firm favourites maggot racing and Splat the Rat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from last year's Celebrate Buckingham Day

Any local groups wishing to have a presence at Celebrate Buckingham Day can contact [email protected] to get involved

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “The Town Centre and Events committee and Buckingham Town Council officers have been working together to organise the Celebrate Buckingham Day event.

"We hope you can join us for this event to mark local organisations’ achievements within the community.