CCTV released in connection with distraction burglary in Aylesbury

Police have released CCTV images in connection with a distraction burglary at a shop in the High Street, Aylesbury.

The images were released by the force yesterday (Monday) but are connected to an incident which happened on Friday May 31.

CCTV has been released of two women in connection with a distraction burglary in Aylesbury earlier this year

At around 3pm the victim, a 78-year-old woman, was shopping in the British Heart Foundation store in town when she was approached by two women.

The first woman distracted the victim by starting a conversation with her and looking at clothes on the same rail.

She then reached into the victim's bag and removed her purse before handing it on to an accomplice who was walking past.

The purse that was taken contained a quantity of cash.

Investigating officer PC Mandy Cutler said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that these women may have vital information that can assist this investigation.

“Anyone who recognises these women or has any information regarding the incident should contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190163672’ or report online.

“Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”