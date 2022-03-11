CCTV released as police hunt Aylesbury pickpocket who stole victim's cards and used them in nearby shop

CCTV images have been released as police hunt an Aylesbury pickpocket who stole their victim's cards and used them in nearby shop.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Friday 11th February in Aylesbury Town Centre.

A wallet was stolen from inside someone's pocket and the victim's debit cards were used in a nearby shop soon after.

Officers want to speak to this woman

Today (11 March), Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of women officers believe could have vital information relating to the theft.

Investigating officer PC Lisa Pearce-Smith, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the women in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this theft.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220065119.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”