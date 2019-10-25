Carol singers and mince pies at Chiltern Brewery Christmas shop launch in Terrick

There's a chance to get into the Christmas spirit coming up, with the launch of the Chiltern Brewery Christmas shop coming up.

The shop launch takes placed at 11am on Saturday, November 9 at the brewery in Nash Lee Road, Terrick.

As well as carol singers performing organisers say there will be plenty of free samples of products including salted caramel ale, as well as mince pies.

The event will also serve as a launch for the brewery's brand new Imperial Stout range.

To find out more about the Chiltern Brewery go to www.chilternbrewery.co.uk