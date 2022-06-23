Carnival time in Buckingham in aid of Cancer Research UK

The day will start with a parade and end with a parade – but they will be very different in tone and content.

Few of us have avoided being affected in some way by cancer, either directly or through friends or family members, and Saturday’s fundraising event is a chance to have fun at the same time as contributing to Cancer UK’s invaluable research into the disease.

The fun will start with a colourful opening parade, whilst the Lanterns of Light parade at the end of the day will be a time to reflect and remember loved ones lost to cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers Cath Stroud and Linda Woodham sell Candle of Hope bags at the 2018 Cancer Research UK Relay for Life in Buckingham

The carnival will be opened at 10.30am by well-known local figure Ken Parker and his guide dog, Henry, after which the first lap undertaken by everyone who can be there to make it a celebration and fitting way to start the fun of the day.

The Ferris wheel will provide unique views over Buckingham, and there will be inflatables for all ages of children, plus a variety of food outlets, games, traditional stalls and sideshows including a tombola.

Children’s team relays will take place in the arena from noon to 2.30pm. Relays will be in teams of four children in different age groups and children need to be registered for the various heats before noon on the day.

As well as the activities around the arena, a programme of music will be on offer, starting with the Adele Peters’ Singers and Dancers at 2.30pm. Following on at 4pm will be The Winslow Concert Band, 5pm The Buckingham Ukulele Group and 6.15pm The Dhol Show.

The 60’s Jukebox band will end the day’s fun and enjoyment with a range of classics from the 1960s.

This will be followed by a change of mood, with the Lanterns of Light Parade taking place after a brief ceremony of music and words at 10.15pm.

Those familiar with Buckingham’s previous Relay for Life events, held over 14 years at Bourton Meadow Academy in aid of Cancer Research UK, will remember the similar Candle of Hope ceremony.