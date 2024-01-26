Carers Bucks receives Excellence for Carers Award from Carers Trust
The award is a Carers Trust standard for best practice in services, advice and information for unpaid carers. Carers Bucks was rigorously assessed for its service, as well as the quality of its leadership, staff, internal processes and engagement with key local partners and stakeholders.
Charities achieving the Carers Trust standard must demonstrate quality of service to unpaid carers across ten key areas including outcomes and impact, carer involvement, and information, advice and support.
As well as signalling the quality of its services for unpaid carers, the award means Carers Bucks’ partners and stakeholders can be confident they are partnering with an organisation that has best practice and sustainability hard-wired into its organisational DNA.
Helen Oliver, Quality Assurance and Improvement Manager at Carers Trust, said:
“We’re delighted to be able to present the Excellence for Carers award to Carers Bucks. The passion and commitment of their teams to provide excellent services for the benefit of unpaid carers really shone through.
"We were able to hear firsthand from carers about the positive impact the services provided and the life-changing difference accessing the support has made. We very much look forward to working with them moving forwards as their services continue to thrive.”
If you are an unpaid carer, looking after someone who couldn’t manage without you, then please call Carers Bucks on 0300 777 2722, or email them [email protected], to see what support is available to you.