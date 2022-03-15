A care home resident living near Aylesbury is walking all over cancer this month, just one year after he could barely stand.

Stuart Taylor who lives at the Stone House, suffered with Parkinson's Disease last year, barely having the strength to remain vertical at one point.

But after a year of perseverance, support and great character Stuart is challenging himself to walk 5,000 steps each week in March to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Stuart Taylor who is learning to walk again to help fight cancer

So far Stuart is right on track to reach 20,000 steps before the month closes, having completed 11,000 already.

He still requires a walker to get around, but has come a long way since recovering from the debilitating disease.

Stuart told The Bucks Herald: "The biggest thing is convincing people that I can do things and not to give up.

"The fundraiser was coming up for people to do 10,000 steps a day, and Anne-Marie (activities and testing co-ordinator at the home) said, jokingly, 'you can do it'. So we worked out maybe I could have a go at 20,000, and I set off from there."

Stuart in action

Stuart is hoping to reach the 20,000 marker by navigating his way around the home two to three times a day, four to five days a week.

Initially, the care home walker hoped to reach a total of £150 during his month of fundraising, but now Stuart has his sights set on £500.

Anne-Marie added: "He is such an inspiration, this time last year, he wasn't walking at all.

"To go from that to this type of challenge, is just amazing. The determination on his face is amazing, it really is an inspiration.

"He's shown that no matter what our circumstances we can do something."