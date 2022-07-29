Care home near Aylesbury organises special open cinema experience for residents and families

Bartlett Care Home in Stone hosted a special outdoor screening of the ever popular 1960s classic, The Sound of Music.

Staff set up chairs, and tables, complete with a full dining set, along with a marquee for shade at the picturesque grounds surrounding, Peverel Court Care.

Bartlett Care Home aimed to recreate the quintessential garden party atmosphere by providing a range of refreshments to its residents and guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special Sound of Music screening

This was achieved by serving up Pimm’s, wines and classic cream teas.

The temporary tent protecting viewers from the weather was decorated with flowers throughout, the design was created by both staff and residents at the home.

Younger guests brought along for the one-off event were given bean bags in front of the dining area to sit on.

drinks to cater for all

Before the screening guests were given a chance to enjoy refreshments and catch up with their visiting loved ones.

Beyond being a timeless Oscar-winner, Sound of Music was the film of choice as it offered guests a chance to sing along to some of the unforgettable anthems from the movie.

Staff report that everyone joined in when Julie Andrews started belting out ‘My Favourite Things’.

Kavita Salhotra people innovation manager at Bartlett Care Home said: “I feel very privileged to put big smiles on our residents faces and bringing families together after the pandemic.