Police are urging caravan owners and farmers to be on their guard, as the spate of rural crimes taking place in the area around Buckingham continues.

Thames Valley Police are still receiving reports of rural crimes being committed in the north of their patch, along the A421 corridor.

Advertisement

The police are linking these crimes to a larger series of similar offences across neighbouring county forces, particularly Northants.

TVP Rural Crime Taskforce officers seize a caravan stolen from West Mercia

The offenders are primarily targeting rural farms or locations and stealing caravans, quad bikes, trailers and tools which have been stored on there.

Whilst on patrols to the north of the Thames Valley Police force area last night (Monday, December 12), officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce located a caravan that had been stolen from the West Mercia Police area in 2021 and also recovered a Ford Transit on cloned plates. Enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you are a caravan owner or live on a farm, please ensure that you have sufficient security measures in place.

"The offenders have been known to travel across fields (and through hedgerows) in order to access the items to steal.

Advertisement