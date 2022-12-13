Caravan owners urged to be on their guard as rural crime spate round Buckingham continues
Thames Valley Police are linking the thefts of caravans, quad bikes, trailers and tools to a larger series of offences taking place across neighbouring counties, particularly Northants
Police are urging caravan owners and farmers to be on their guard, as the spate of rural crimes taking place in the area around Buckingham continues.
Thames Valley Police are still receiving reports of rural crimes being committed in the north of their patch, along the A421 corridor.
The police are linking these crimes to a larger series of similar offences across neighbouring county forces, particularly Northants.
The offenders are primarily targeting rural farms or locations and stealing caravans, quad bikes, trailers and tools which have been stored on there.
Whilst on patrols to the north of the Thames Valley Police force area last night (Monday, December 12), officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce located a caravan that had been stolen from the West Mercia Police area in 2021 and also recovered a Ford Transit on cloned plates. Enquiries are ongoing.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you are a caravan owner or live on a farm, please ensure that you have sufficient security measures in place.
"The offenders have been known to travel across fields (and through hedgerows) in order to access the items to steal.
“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to us (please call 999 if it is in progress). The offences are generally being committed overnight, but the offenders are also believed to be carrying out recces in daylight hours.”