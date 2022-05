Fire engines from Buckingham and West Ashland attended the incident, which involved a single car, at 1.20pm on Friday, May 13.

A man was out of the vehicle before the brigade arrived, and in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Thames Valley Police were also in attendance, but have declined to comment.

