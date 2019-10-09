Captured on camera, meteor shower dazzles over Princes Risborough

These striking images show last night's meteor shower, pictured from Whiteleaf Cross close to Princes Risborough.

Bucks Herald reporter Thomas Bamford set up his camera at the top of the hill, in an effort to see the meteor shower.

Whiteleaf Cross close to Princes Risborough

And as these pictures show, despite a full moon affecting the light, he was not disappointed.

The dracnoid meteor shower was caused by the earth's atmosphere coming into contact with debris rock and the dust from a passing comet.

