Cancer charity thanks Buckingham people for their generous donations

A leading cancer charity has thanked people for their generous donations, after collecting nearly £1,500 from members of the public in Buckingham .

Cancer Research UK has also thanked its volunteer collectors for their time collecting for the charity at Tesco Buckingham on Friday and Saturday.

The fundraising effort raised more than £1,200 over two days.

Linda Woodham collecting at Tesco Buckingha

People also gave generously at the Buckingham Christmas Parade the previous Saturday, with members collecting £264 on the day.