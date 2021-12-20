Cancer charity thanks Buckingham people for their generous donations
Cancer Research UK volunteers have raised nearly £1,500 in Buckingham in the past week
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 2:22 pm
A leading cancer charity has thanked people for their generous donations, after collecting nearly £1,500 from members of the public in Buckingham .
Cancer Research UK has also thanked its volunteer collectors for their time collecting for the charity at Tesco Buckingham on Friday and Saturday.
The fundraising effort raised more than £1,200 over two days.
People also gave generously at the Buckingham Christmas Parade the previous Saturday, with members collecting £264 on the day.
The Buckingham branch also sold out of CRUK Christmas cards at its stall in November.