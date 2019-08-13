Can you help Victor get the vital medical equipment he needs?

Jenna Fenton is trying to raise money for her son, Victor, to get the vital equipment he needs to help with his treatment his condition, flat head syndrome.

Jenna said: "Our little Victor has plagiocephaly (flat head syndrome) the NHS currently do not offer cranial helmet treatment in our area forcing us to go private, the end cost of this treatment is near on £2500 we desperately need to get Victor this cap in the next couple of months while his bones are still soft.

Can you help Victor fund his cranial helmet?

"Victors Plagiocephaly has created a severe flat spot on the back left side of his head causing his head to always be in a resting position facing left, this is causing other issues. his ear is beginning to curl over and the left side of his face is growing bigger than the right. If left it could start to cause problems with his Spine, neck and jaw line

Flat head syndrome, or plagiocephaly as the condition is medically known, occurs when a flat spot develops on the back or side of a baby’s head.

The condition can cause the baby’s head to look asymmetrical. Some describe the head as looking like a parallelogram when observed from above.

A baby’s skull bones don’t fully fuse and harden until several months after birth. Soft, pliable bones allow for easier passage through the birth canal and gives a baby’s brain ample room to grow.

The soft bones also mean that a baby’s head can change shape.

"1 in 5 children get flat head syndrome but Victor's is cast as severe. Last month of pregnancy he was low in my womb, with his head against the pelvic bone. As he grew up his head doesn't align.

"The cranial helmet is an effective treatment, and will allow Victor to live a normal life. However it's so expensive, we have no other choice but to try and fundraise the costs.

Victor is 16 weeks old, and he was born at Stoke Mandeville.

Jenna added: "He's the most loveliest little boy in the world, he's so calm, never cries, always got a big smile on his face.

"This is why this upset's me so much. I just want him to live a normal life and this will help him do just that.

Jenna lives in Aylesbury and is also putting together a raffle to try and raise money for the cranial helmet.

She said: "We are trying to get donations together for a raffle through facebook.

"I have got a hotel stay for the night, I have £100 hair straighteners and a hamper Kaylee Hair in Aylesbury, Aylesbury plant and tool hire have offered to help and Shaw designs, offering a donation of a personalised hoodie."

If you're a local business that would like to donate a raffle prize, please email jennafenton81@gmail.com

If you would like to donate to Victor's cranial helmet fund, please visit: https://bit.ly/31GMANP