Campaigners have responded to Bucks Council’s latest proposal to turn a former sports club in Aylesbury into a housing project.

On Monday (14 November), the local authority announced it was proposing to build a 100-home housing development on the former Buckinghamshire County Council Sports and Social Club site in Stoke Mandeville.

The Save Bucks Sports and Social Club Fields (SBSSCF) announced yesterday that it “was not worried” about the new plans.

Members remain in talks with Stoke Mandeville Parish Council regarding the possibility of launching a bid to take over the site.

Some people living in Stoke Mandeville and Stoke Leys are hoping the sports field surrounding the former club house can be used as a public recreational space.

And that the sports club can be reopened as an asset which serves the community.

Further opposition to previous council bids highlighted the number of ongoing housing projects in this part of Aylesbury.

Keeping a sports field is of particular importance in this Aylesbury neighbourhood as many parents state there is not a similar activity spot within walking distance.

SBSSCF committee chairman Mungo Duncan said: “The message is that we shouldn’t be worried about this planning application, we expected it and there’s still a way to go for Bucks Council on this.

"The site is still listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) and in the draft Neighbourhood Plan as a protected green space. We have fought hard for this protection to remain since with these in place any developer would be nervous about buying the site at premium rates since they cannot be guaranteed that full planning permission will be granted. Without this the value of the site is considerably reduced & thus probably within our own reach.

“If Bucks Council – who own the site – offer it for sale to developers then community & other groups such as ours will have a right to invoke a 6-month moratorium on any further action while we continue to put together a case & funding. Again, this is a deterrent for developers.”

The current application can be viewed online here, under Aylesbury Vale reference: 22/03709/AOP.

Mungo also referenced plans for the parish council to broach the subject of owning the club at a council meeting later this month.

The local authority states it wants to use the site for housing to address the need for more affordable homes in Aylesbury Vale.

While the council is also looking to build 16,000 houses in the Aylesbury Vale area under its Garden Town Strategy by 2033.

Also, Bucks Council has highlighted that the club has remained closed to the public since 2017 and plans would incorporate a green space which would be open to the public.

Within the plans are strategies to construct a new link road for Lower Road, a new sports building, and a children’s play area.

Councillor John Chilver said: "We are proposing a new development which will transform this disused and defunct land into an attractive and multi-functional space which will benefit the whole community.

