Campaigners planning further protests as HS2 set to return to Steeple Claydon this weekend

Campaigners are planning further protests to coincide with HS2's latest community engagement event in Steeple Claydon on Saturday June 29.

Residents who are against HS2 are invited to join a gathering of the Anti HS2 Society at the village's Recreation Ground at midday on Saturday.

Campaigners claim that HS2 'still do not have a notice to proceed', 'it is still nesting and breeding season' and that 'HS2 still want to destroy our countryside and wildlife with no plans or costings.'

The information event this weekend is described as 'a walk in exhibition with a focus on the plans for the Calvert area' - with a spokesman adding there will also be information on plans related to traffic and ecology.

The consultation runs from midday to 2pm.

Protester Frank Mahon said: "This consultation event is a joke - it is just going over the same old ground.

"Tensions are running high in the community and we are planning a protest at the Recreation Ground to make our feelings clear - HS2 and Fusion are not welcome here."