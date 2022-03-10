Campaigners lobby for more green space in Winslow

More than 600 people have signed a petition to prevent Winslow's former rugby field being turned into housing, as part of the Winslow Needs Green Space campaign.

The campaigners have sent their submission, with 673 signatures, to the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group.

Campaigners say the draft Winslow Neighbourhood Plan (WNP) fails to provide enough green space that is easily accessible to all residents - particularly those living west of the High Street.

Residents in the west of Winslow need more green space, campaigners say

They propose a change to the WNP, to provide more recreational green space, and want the former rugby field to be designated as Local Green Space for recreational purposes.

The rugby field is currently earmarked as a site for 55 new homes in the WNP - out of a total of 548 proposed new homes.

Campaigners say the WNP is only required to deliver 486 new homes, so the 55 new homes on the rugby field are not required.

But the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group says the campaigners have got their figures wron.

And it has been unable to verify that two thirds of the signatories actually live in Winslow.

The Winslow Needs Green Space Campaign followed more than 12 months of engagement, which included Winslow Residents Association members liaising with Winslow Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council directly and through the Community Board, in an attempt to find suitable alternatives for recreational green space.

The Community Board Green Space Action Group concluded that there is no alternative suitable land that could be used for public recreational activities.

Campaigners say that for many Winslow residents there is no accessible open green space within a 10-minute walk from home.

They believe the green space and recreational areas on the proposed Sports Hub and the former Winslow Centre sites will not be enough to meet residents’ needs, as the Sports Hub will be more than a 10-minute walk for the majority of residents.

Funding for the provision of the town's new sports hub is dependent on the sale and development of the rugby field, which is owned by Buckinghamshire Council.

But campaigners think the sports hub should not come at the cost of green space for those in the west of Winslow.

Kate Mulhearn and Tom Boyce, representing the campaigners, wrote in a submission to the WNP Steering Group: “We request that Winslow Town Council and Buckinghamshire Council seek to find a solution that meets all of Winslow residents’ needs and provides both the new Sports Hub for club/team game facilities and more Local Green Space on the former rugby field for all residents to enjoy.”

Steering group spokesman Roger Slevin said: "The petition has been received and is being considered alongside all of the other responses that were received during the recent consultation period for the modifications proposed to the town’s Neighbourhood Plan."

But he added: "Our scrutiny of the petition received shows that no more than 200 of the signatories can be confirmed as being residents of Winslow - either through the postcode or location submitted.

"The issue covered by the petition is one that has been raised frequently during the preparation of the proposed Neighbourhood Plan.

"Unfortunately, there are legal obstacles to doing what the petitioners ask, and the housing requirement figures which have been quoted to support their argument are not correct."

Winslow resident Tuni Lowe-Davies said: "We moved here from Milton Keynes where my children enjoyed playing outside on a daily basis on the plentiful amounts of green space MK has to offer.

"Here in Winslow, we have to drive to the small village of North Marston for our son to kick a ball.

"It's so disappointing the council does not prioritise the health and wellbeing of our children, at an age where parents are desperate to minimise their screen time and mental health is at a all-time low"

Another resident, Charlotte Cohen, said: "One thing I didn't expect to feel in Winslow was suffocated and at a loss for green space, having moved from north London.

"We don't have a garden and, with young children and little green space to walk and picnic, I just cannot see our future in Winslow."