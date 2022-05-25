Campaign success as post box to be installed on Buckingham estate

After an appeal by Buckingham Town Council and calls from many residents of the St Rumbold’s Fields estate on Tingewick Road, Royal Mail has now agreed to install a post box.

The box will be sited close to King’s Sutton Square, in the centre of St Rumbold’s Fields, and will be easily accessible to all 398 homes on the estate.

Royal Mail had initially turned down the town council’s request, saying there were existing post boxes within a half mile of the location suggested.

Cllr Mark Cole celebrates the campaign's success

The nearest existing post box to St Rumbold’s Fields is on the corner of Bath Lane and Tingewick Road, and there is another within the measured half mile at the corner of Mitre Street and Gawcott Road.

But to access these would have required residents to cross the 50mph Tingewick Road twice, as there is no footpath from the new estate to the Bath Lane postbox.

There is also no street lighting, making the journey difficult in winter.

At the time, Cllr Mark Cole, who chairs Buckingham Town Council’s Planning Committee, said: “For Royal Mail to decide, without consultation, that a new 400-dwelling estate housing 1,000 people does not merit a post box is frankly ludicrous.”

Now a delighted Cllr Cole has received a letter from Royal Mail saying that a post box would be installed near King’s Sutton Square in the next 12 to 16 weeks.

The letter arrived just a few days after the Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser highlighted the issue on its front page, and the campaign also received airtime on local radio stations.

Cllr Cole said: “Common sense has prevailed, and Royal Mail has made a U-turn over its original decision not to give St Rumbold’s Fields residents a postal collection point on the estate, even though it delivers to every house.

"My thanks to the residents who have fought for this, and to the media for their support in our short but successful campaign.