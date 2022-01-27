Campaign launched to fix “dangerous” traffic problem in Bucks neighbourhood

A campaign has been launched to tackle drivers mounting the pavement on a road made narrow by heavy parking on one side.

Residents are demanding that Bucks Council find a solution to an “ongoing” and “dangerous” traffic problem along Honor Road in Prestwood, which they claim has been getting worse in recent years.

Honor Road is two-way but vehicles parked “on the common side” have seen it become less easy to manoeuvre, and the path “now acts as an extension to the road”, residents claim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honor Road

They say they are at risk “every day” and should be able to use the path without fearing for their lives.

Among their solutions is to make Honor Road one-way, or to create an off-road parking area for certain residents.

“We the undersigned petition the council to find a solution to the ongoing dangerous traffic problems in Honor Road", the petition read.

“Honor Road has become a one-way road due to the volume of parked cars on the common side.

"The path now acts as an extension to the road. Pedestrians are at risk on a daily basis, as this now single lane street still has two-way traffic access.

“Residents deserve to be able to walk out of their driveways onto the path without fear of being knocked over by a vehicle that has mounted the pavement in order to avoid oncoming traffic.

"This happens constantly, all day, every day.”

It adds: “One solution might be to take advantage of the space in front of Honor House and make off-road parking for those residents. This would be a start to alleviating the problem.

Another suggestion might be to make this road one-way.

“As this problem has become significantly more dangerous and obstructive in the last couple of years, we as residents feel strongly that a change needs to be made now.”