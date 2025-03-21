Long-running roadworks to make improvements to the Cambridge Street and Market Square areas of Aylesbury are entering their final week.

Works in both of these busy areas of Aylesbury are set to conclude on Friday March 28, according to Buckinghamshire Council’s latest roadworks update.

Road and footway closures will remain in place in Market Square between 7am and 7pm each weekday until March 28, with work including a power supply upgrade to enable the expansion of the market and facilitate events and lighting enhancements to restore some of the heritage lanterns and illuminate historic monuments, statues, and benches.

Buckinghamshire Council claim the Market Square works will when completed enhance the sense of place, increase safety and encourage an increased nighttime economy.

Road and footway closures will also be in place on Cambridge Street until March 28 between 7am and 7pm each weekday, as part of a project to create a new public realm and pedestrianised area of Cambridge Street from the Harrow Pub to number 22.

The project will involve the installation of new kerbs, drainage, resurfacing, festoon lighting, tree pits, bollards and more.

Another road closure for motorists in Aylesbury to avoid next week is the Bicester Road in Quarrendon.

The road will be closed between 8am and 6pm between Monday March 24 and Friday March 28 for carriageway resurfacing works.

A closure is also scheduled on Cannon’s Hill in Nether Winchendon from March 24 to March 26 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, with plane and patch carriageway resurfacing works due to take place.

There are two road closures scheduled in Aylesbury for repairs to automatic rising bollards, each between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The first of these is on Tuesday March 25 on Lark Vale and Cleveland Road, with the second a day later on Fairford Leys Way.

As part of HS2 works on the A413 London Road in Wendover, an overnight road closure will be in place between 8.30am and 5.30pm from March 26 to 29, with daytime two-way traffic lights on the road between 9am and 3pm from March 25 to 28.

Elsewhere, network safety works are due to take place from March 24 to 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm on the A418 between Gibraltar and the county boundary, with traffic lights in operation for the installation of traffic signs.

Finally, high friction surfacing works are scheduled on College Road North and South in Aston Clinton from March 26 to 28 with lane closures in operation overnight between 8pm and 6am.

